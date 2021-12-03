Video

Watch | Let us make Indians' lives more comfortable: Infosys' Narayana Murthy

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 03, 2021

NR Narayana Murthy, mentor and co-founder of IT major Infosys, spoke to BusinessLine on how India can build a culture of science and research to solve real-life problems facing the country.

