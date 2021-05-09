Video

Watch | Lockdown in TN from May 10-24, 2021

Gitanjali Diwakar | Updated on May 09, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a two-week lockdown owing to the rise in Covid-19 infections across the State. Here are some of the restrictions that will be implemented.

