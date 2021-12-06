Watch | Making India chocolate 'aatmanirbhar'

India produces just 20,000 tonnes of cocoa when the country consumes nearly 90,000 tonnes of Theobroma. Mondelez, the company that now owns the iconic chocolate brand Cadbury claims India's cocoa production can go up significantly given the helpful climactic conditions. With a bit of patience and enterprise, it can be intercropped with coconut in non-coastal regions. TR Vivek is in conversation with Roopak Bhat, cocoa operations lead – India, Mondelēz International on the company's Cocoa Life initiative that works with farmers in the southern states to increase India's choco self-sufficiency and boost farm incomes.