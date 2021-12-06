Video

Watch | Making India chocolate 'aatmanirbhar'

TR Vivek | Updated on December 06, 2021

India produces just 20,000 tonnes of cocoa when the country consumes nearly 90,000 tonnes of Theobroma. Mondelez, the company that now owns the iconic chocolate brand Cadbury claims India's cocoa production can go up significantly given the helpful climactic conditions. With a bit of patience and enterprise, it can be intercropped with coconut in non-coastal regions. TR Vivek is in conversation with Roopak Bhat, cocoa operations lead – India, Mondelēz International on the company's Cocoa Life initiative that works with farmers in the southern states to increase India's choco self-sufficiency and boost farm incomes.

Published on December 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Watch | Making India chocolate 'aatmanirbhar'

Watch | Why is Mukesh Ambani bullish on blockchain?

Watch | Let us make Indians' lives more comfortable: Infosys' Narayana Murthy

Watch | Covid-19: Will vaccine inequity intensify the fight against Omicron

Will farm distress derail the Modi-Yogi 'double-engine' train?

Watch | Five ways digital lending apps can become safer for you

Star Health IPO: A quick look at the company’s financials

Omicron: Travel bans could be at best modestly effective, experts

Watch | India's first needleless Covid vaccine, ZyCov-D

Watch | Should Asian Paints' directors resign?