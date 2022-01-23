Watch | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy

Subhas Chandra Bose, as the leader of the Provisional Government of Azad Hind, led an army of Prisoner Of War Indians in East Asia, and took on the British government in Indian soil and sustained a moment against the colonisers in India and abroad.

Though the INA failed in liberating India, it was one of the most influential factors for the British to leave India. For the first time ever, India will celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s spirit this Republic Day.

In this video, we take a look at the role he played in getting India freedom.

