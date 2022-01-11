Video

Watch | Novak Djokovic's visa case and rising dissatisfaction against Covid restrictions

V Nivedita | Updated on January 11, 2022

Djokovic has successfully challenged his immigration detention in Australia, almost a week after he flew into the country. For now, he is training to compete in the Australian Open. Is there a growing opposition to vaccination and Covid restrictions in Europe?

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Serbia
Australia
coronavirus
Covid-19
Serbia
Australia
coronavirus
Covid-19

Watch | Novak Djokovic's visa case and rising dissatisfaction against Covid restrictions

Watch | Why NFTs are in a regulatory blind spot

Watch | Indian states impose restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Theranos founder faces possibility of 80 years in prison

India starts Covid vaccine drive for teens

Tirur Betel Leaf & the GI tag impact

2022 Market Outlook: 8 things to expect

Watch | Rupee Outlook 2022

Video | Covid-19: How India fared in tackling the pandemic in 2021

What does 2022 hold for Indian agribusiness?