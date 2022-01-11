Djokovic has successfully challenged his immigration detention in Australia, almost a week after he flew into the country. For now, he is training to compete in the Australian Open. Is there a growing opposition to vaccination and Covid restrictions in Europe?
Watch | Novak Djokovic's visa case and rising dissatisfaction against Covid restrictions
V Nivedita
January 11, 2022
January 11, 2022
