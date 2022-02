The year 2021 was a monumental year for India as the country witnessed its first-ever tech IPO rush. Bur now, many startups in India, including Oyo Hotels and Delhivery, are pushing back their stock market debuts, after several of India’s high-profile startups tanked soon after listing.

