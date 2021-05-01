Video

Watch | Pinarayi Vijayan: The journey towards becoming Kerala's CM

BL Internet Desk | Updated on May 01, 2021

With Kerala gearing up for the ‘Counting Day’ - to determine who would lead the State in the next term, we take a look at the journey of the State’s current Chief Minister – Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published on May 01, 2021

