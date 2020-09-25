Watch | Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is no more

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today at the age of 74.

He is survived by his wife Savitri, daughter Pallavi and a son SPB Charan, who is also a playback singer and producer.

With over 1000 laurels, including India’s highest civilian awards such as Padma Shri in the year 2001 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2011, SPB also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having the most number of song recordings by any singer with over 40,000 songs in 16 languages.

