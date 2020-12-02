Watch | Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 on Tuesday.

The mobile platform will power a new wave of flagship smartphones from OEMs including Xiaomi, Samsung, Asus and Realme in 2021.

The platform comes with a fully integrated 5G modem and is powered by the third generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System that was announced earlier this year.

Credits

Story: Our Bureau

Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika SR

Video: Qualcomm India