The US presidential election has been chaotic so far. In this episode of the Race to the White House, we take a look at the events that took place since October 2, when President Donald Trump announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. With only a few weeks left for the presidential election, Trump’s re-election bid seems to be in deep trouble as Trump, his campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top members of 'Team Trump' are unwell. What does this mean for Trump?

