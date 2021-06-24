Video

Watch | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bets on long term growth

Gitanjali Diwakar V Nivedita | Updated on June 24, 2021

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is optimistic about the Indian growth story. He expects the annual equity returns from the Indian stock markets to be about five percentage points, and the economic growth to be between 7 per cent and 10 per cent in coming year.

Published on June 24, 2021

