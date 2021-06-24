Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is optimistic about the Indian growth story. He expects the annual equity returns from the Indian stock markets to be about five percentage points, and the economic growth to be between 7 per cent and 10 per cent in coming year.
Watch | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bets on long term growth
Gitanjali Diwakar
V Nivedita
June 24, 2021
June 24, 2021
