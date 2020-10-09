Maintaining status quo for the second time in a row, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has left the policy rates unchanged at 4 per cent. Watch the video to know more about the highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement.
Video
Watch | RBI leaves policy rates unchanged at 4 per cent
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
October 09, 2020
Published on
October 09, 2020
Published on
October 09, 2020
MORE VIDEO
Watch | RBI leaves policy rates unchanged at 4 per cent
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
October 09, 2020
Published on
October 09, 2020
Published on
October 09, 2020