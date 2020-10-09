Video

Watch | RBI leaves policy rates unchanged at 4 per cent

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

Maintaining status quo for the second time in a row, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has left the policy rates unchanged at 4 per cent. Watch the video to know more about the highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement.

RBI and other central banks
