The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), on Friday, voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. They also decided to persist with an accommodative stance of monetary policy till the prospects of a sustained recovery are well secured while closely monitoring the evolving outlook for inflation. In a virtual interaction with the media, Governor Shaktikanta Das said demand has moved beyond pent up demand to actual demand.
Watch | RBI MPC highlights
BL Internet Desk
February 05, 2021
