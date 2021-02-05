Watch | RBI MPC highlights

Video

BL Internet Desk | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), on Friday, voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. They also decided to persist with an accommodative stance of monetary policy till the prospects of a sustained recovery are well secured while closely monitoring the evolving outlook for inflation. In a virtual interaction with the media, Governor Shaktikanta Das said demand has moved beyond pent up demand to actual demand.

