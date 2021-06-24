Video

Watch | Reliance AGM: Key announcements

BL Internet Desk | Updated on June 24, 2021

Mukesh Ambani made many announcements at the #RILAGM, including new investments in its new energy business, affordable smartphones and a carbon fibre plant. Here are the highlights.

Published on June 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

computing and information technology
smartphone
Google
Reliance Industries Ltd
computing and information technology
smartphone
Google
Reliance Industries Ltd

Watch | Reliance AGM: Key announcements

Watch | How Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi took PNB for a ride

Watch | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bets on long term growth

Covid-19: 22 cases of Delta Plus variant found in Maharashtra, MP, Kerala

India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

Tata Group to focus on taking 5G technology globally

Covid vaccines don't cause infertility: Health Ministry

Chennai's car factories run at full capacity flouting social distancing norms

Will Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies cost more soon?

Watch | Father's Day special: Five ways to help dad handle money matters