Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced the “Jio AI-Cloud Welcome Offer,” which will provide Jio users with up to 100 GB of free cloud storage.

This offer, set to launch around Diwali this year, aims to make cloud data storage and AI-powered services accessible to everyone across India, Ambani said at the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

“Thrilled to announce Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere,” Ambani said.

To support AI adoption, Reliance’s telecom arm, Jio, is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms under the initiative called “Jio Brain.”

“To streamline AI adoption, Jio is developing a comprehensive suite of tools and platforms that span the entire AI lifecycle. We call this Jio Brain,” Ambani said.

He also touched on Jio’s achievements in transforming India’s digital landscape.

