Video

Watch | Reliance Retail Ventures raises Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has raised ₹7,500 crore from American private equity firm Silver Lake.

More
Reliance Industries shares gain as Silver Lake buys into Reliance Retail
 

This marks the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

The investment values Reliance Retail Ventures at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

More
Podcast | Raise billions without paying taxes: The RIL and Jio Platforms story
 

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of  Reliance Industries Limited which is controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 09, 2020

Watch | Reliance Retail Ventures raises Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake

What happens if UK-EU trade deal fails?

Watch | How Covid-19 patients can fully recover

Watch | Explainer: What is Stamp Duty?

Startup and You: Episode 13 - Digital payments in Indian startup ecosystem

Video | Metro rail services restart in Bengaluru

Video | Unlock 4.0: Chennai metro restarts service

Video | ‘India needs to spend more on public health’

Video | Preparations to reopen Chennai Metro rail underway

Video | Sharp V-shaped recovery under way: FinMin report