Watch | Reliance Retail Ventures raises Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has raised ₹7,500 crore from American private equity firm Silver Lake.

This marks the second billion-dollar investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

The investment values Reliance Retail Ventures at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited which is controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.