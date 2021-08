In a move intended to settle the retrospective tax disputes with companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman moved a Bill in the Lok Sabha to repeal the retrospective taxation of capital gains from sale of assets located in India by entities registered abroad on Thursday.

