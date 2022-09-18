All the five southern States recorded a robust growth in revenue receipts in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The growth was propelled by a strong pick-up in economic activity, increased consumption and high inflation, which led to higher realisations from tax and non-tax sources.
Watch | Revenue growth of Southern states peers off the charts
All five southern States recorded a stellar growth in revenue receipts between April and June. But is it really here to stay? Listen to our reporters here
Sep 18, 2022