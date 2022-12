What do you do when you need to unwind? Chances are you would watch your favourite programme on an OTT platform. You are not alone. Ormax’s recent report estimates that 423.8 million people in India are using OTT platforms. What’s surprising is that rural India is fueling the growth of these platforms. What is India watching? And, what kind of platforms are popular? Watch the video to know more.

