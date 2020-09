Samsung's new Z Fold2 is up for pre-order in some markets before availability from September 18 onwards.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with numerous improvements and refinements, making it obvious that the electronics giant is not about to be put off by any missteps.

The Z Fold2 comes with a larger Cover Screen as users gave feedback about wanting to use the display on the lid more fully instead of it being an add-on.

Watch the video to find out more about the gadget.