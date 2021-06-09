Video

Watch | Scrap digital payments plan: SBI union, others tell RBI

V Nivedita | Updated on June 09, 2021

A union representing the State Bank of India and a global alliance have asked the RBI to bar large tech companies from setting up payment networks. They feared that privatisation could compromise data safety. After the RBI invited companies to forge NUEs last year, many big tech companies have applied for licences.

digital banking
