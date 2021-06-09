A union representing the State Bank of India and a global alliance have asked the RBI to bar large tech companies from setting up payment networks. They feared that privatisation could compromise data safety. After the RBI invited companies to forge NUEs last year, many big tech companies have applied for licences.
Watch | Scrap digital payments plan: SBI union, others tell RBI
V Nivedita
June 09, 2021
Published on
June 09, 2021
