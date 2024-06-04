Benchmark indices #Sensex and #Nifty remained volatile amid the ongoing counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. While, Sensex crashed by 7.45 per cent to 5,851.75 points at 12:30pm on June 4, 2024. #Nifty50 slipped by 6.61 per cent to 1,537.35 points at 12:30pm on June 4, 2024. Among the 30 Sensex companies, State Bank of India tanked over 16 per cent, while Power Grid and NTPC plunged nearly 15 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards.

Video and Text Credit: PTI

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit