Benchmark indices #Sensex and #Nifty remained volatile amid the ongoing counting of votes for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. While, Sensex crashed by 7.45 per cent to 5,851.75 points at 12:30pm on June 4, 2024. #Nifty50 slipped by 6.61 per cent to 1,537.35 points at 12:30pm on June 4, 2024. Among the 30 Sensex companies, State Bank of India tanked over 16 per cent, while Power Grid and NTPC plunged nearly 15 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards.
Video and Text Credit: PTI
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.