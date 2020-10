The latest sero surveillance survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in August-September, has revealed that over 6.6 per cent of the Indian population above the age of 10 has already had a close encounter with the novel coronavirus, which is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey — the second in row — indicated that the prevalence of the virus ballooned nearly 10-fold since the first one was conducted three months back.

