Watch | Should you subscribe to IPO of IRFC?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) worth about ₹4,600 crore hit the market on January 18.

This will be the first IPO by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC).

In January 2020, IRFC had filed draft papers for its IPO.

The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government, according to the draft prospectus.

Credits

Story: Satya Sontanam

Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika SR