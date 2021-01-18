Watch | Should you subscribe to IPO of IRFC?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) worth about ₹4,600 crore hit the market on January 18.
This will be the first IPO by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC).
In January 2020, IRFC had filed draft papers for its IPO.
The issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government, according to the draft prospectus.
Credits
Story: Satya Sontanam
Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar
Editing: Radhika SR