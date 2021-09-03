Video

Watch | Singara Chennai 2.0: Corporation's mission to give city walls a makeover

Prathiksha Varadarajan Akshaya Chandrasekaran Radhika SR | Updated on September 03, 2021

Posters have always been a part and parcel in our state. Starting from Kaneer Anjali to political parties campaigning, wall posters have played a major role in passing out information. Even though wall posters are old tradition that’s been followed for ages, they bring down the beauty of our city.

To tackle this situation the Greater Chennai Corporation has come up with the Beautification of Chennai project under which they are concentrating immensely on removal of posters and giving walls an artistic look.

Credits

Story & video: Prathiksha V

Voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR

Published on September 03, 2021

