hamburger

Video

Watch | Sri Lanka: Normalcy returns after protests turn violent

V Nivedita | Updated on: May 10, 2022

Sri Lanka descended into violence on May 9. What exactly happened?

Streets in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo were calm on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes, in which eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured. The violence prompted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign. After a month of peaceful protests in Colombo and other parts of the country, Sri Lanka descended into violence on Monday morning. What exactly happened?

Published on May 10, 2022

SHARE

More videos

You May Also Like

Recommended for you