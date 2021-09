Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan brought out a White Paper on the State's finances. The numbers make for a grim reading — the State’s debt burden is at ₹4.86 lakh crore; fiscal deficit at 4.43 per cent of GSDP, and public debt at ₹2.63 lakh per household. So, how did Tamil Nadu get here?

