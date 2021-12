In just the last a year, the average return of smaller stocks is more than twice that of large stocks. Welcome to the brave new world of SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) platforms on the BSE and the NSE.

Here are 3 things you must know before you bet big on SME stocks.

Credits

Story: Kumar Shankar Roy

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR