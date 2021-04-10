Video

Watch | TMC did nothing for women: BJP's Locket Chatterjee

Abhishek Law | Updated on April 10, 2021

Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Chunchura constituency, has built the BJP’s women’s wing and contributed to the party’s meteoric rise in West Bengal. In this exclusive interview to The Hindu BusinessLine, Chatterjee talks about women's empowerment, the contest between WB CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi and how 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a metaphor for protest against the ruling TMC.

Published on April 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

BJP
West Bengal
West Bengal
BJP
West Bengal
West Bengal

IPL 2021: Excitement high on social media

How the Covid second wave can hit the banking sector

Watch | A story of hardship behind the sweet smell of jaggery

Watch | Why is there a global shortfall in microchips?

Watch | TN reintroduces new partial lockdown norms

India needs to step up testing for Covid-19 variants

Jackfruit: Chips, jams, flour and other value-additions

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states go to polls

India to buy less oil from Saudi Arabia

LG to shutdown its smartphone production