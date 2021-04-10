Watch | TMC did nothing for women: BJP's Locket Chatterjee

Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Chunchura constituency, has built the BJP’s women’s wing and contributed to the party’s meteoric rise in West Bengal. In this exclusive interview to The Hindu BusinessLine, Chatterjee talks about women's empowerment, the contest between WB CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi and how 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a metaphor for protest against the ruling TMC.