Watch | UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

Updated on: Jan 14, 2022

UN projects the world economy to grow by only 4 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of Covid-19 infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.

Story: PTI

Script & VO: Madhu B

Photos: Reuters

Published on Jan 14, 2022

