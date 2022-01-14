Watch | UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023
UN projects the world economy to grow by only 4 per cent in 2022 and 3.5 per cent in 2023
The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of Covid-19 infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.
Story: PTI
Script & VO: Madhu B
Photos: Reuters
