In a bid to regulate the dynamic digital tech space, the Centre has finalised the Telecom Bill, 2022, which will replace the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. While the government hopes that the will bring in clarity when it comes to regulating the telecommunications sector, some experts have expressed some reservations. What is in the bill? Watch this video to know more.

