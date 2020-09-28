Video

Watch | What would it cost India to procure it

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

As the race to find a Covid vaccine continues in India and across the globe, some are raising questions about how the Central government is going to procure the vaccine and provide it to the public.

Serum Institute’s CEO Adar Poonawalla took to twitter to ask if the government will have ₹80,000 crore available to buy and distribute the vaccine. The Pune-based company is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume and it is currently conducting a phase 3 clinical trial of the Covid vaccine, along with AstraZeneca and University of Oxford.

The Centre has a taskforce in place to address procurement and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. But, healthcare experts say that public interest should guide decision-making.

Watch the video for more details.

