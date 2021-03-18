Video

Watch | Why farmers in Maharashtra are making fruit cakes

Radheshyam Jadhav | Updated on March 18, 2021

Farmers, especially fruit growers, have started a new trend -- they are popularising birthday cakes that made up of layers of fresh watermelon, papaya and musk melon and decorated with cream, strawberries, grapes & mango slices. Why?

