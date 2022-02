Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the allocation for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacture to Rs 24,000 crore in #Budget2022. With this move, the government wants to boost the domestic manufacture of solar cells and panels and cut imports. Will this move help India Inc? Or, has India already missed the bus?

M Ramesh, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine, explains in this video.