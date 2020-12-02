Video

Watch | Why the govt’s cooking gas subsidy will be lighter this year

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 02, 2020 Published on December 02, 2020

he allocation for petroleum subsidy in the Union Budget has varied with the rise in liquefied natural gas (LPG) consumption on the back of new free cooking gas connections. These connections were disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, driving the number of LPG consumers by over 8 crore, taking the total number of consumers to 27.76 crore households.

But the subsidy burden did not increase in the same proportion because of softening crude oil prices.

Credits:

Story: Twesh Mishra

Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika SR

