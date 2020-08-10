Fitness enthusiasts in Tamil Nadu cheer as the state government permits standalone gyms to re-open. But would wearing masks be a wise solution? Watch the video
Video
Watch | Covid-19 impact: Is it wise to wear masks while exercising?
BL Internet Desk
|
Updated on
August 10, 2020
Published on
August 10, 2020
Published on
August 10, 2020
MORE VIDEO
Watch | Covid-19 impact: Is it wise to wear masks while exercising?
BL Internet Desk | Updated on
August 10, 2020
Published on
August 10, 2020
Published on
August 10, 2020