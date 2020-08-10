Video

Watch | Covid-19 impact: Is it wise to wear masks while exercising?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

Fitness enthusiasts in Tamil Nadu cheer as the state government permits standalone gyms to re-open. But would wearing masks be a wise solution? Watch the video

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 10, 2020
physical fitness
physical fitness

Watch | Covid-19 impact: Is it wise to wear masks while exercising?

Watch: New Delhi's wholesale books hub back in action

Watch | BSNL union's Twitter campaign

Are Regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?

Video | Air India Express flight crash: Here's all you need to know

Video | Kia Sonet 2020: First look

Video | Trump bans Tiktok, WeChat

Video | Covid-19 impact: Bengaluru's silent malls

Video | Samsung unveils five new Galaxy devices

Watch | Artisans prepare for Krishna Jayanti, Ganesh Chathurthi