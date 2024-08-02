Braving rains and adverse terrain, 40 teams of rescuers began search operations in landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala on the fourth day on Friday.
The search and rescue operations that got underway early morning have got an impetus from the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge that will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets.
The 40 teams will conduct search operations in six zones of the landslides-hit areas -- Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth).
The joint teams include personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG along with three locals and one forest department employee.
The extent of human loss will emerge when rescuers clear houses covered by debris and wood logs using heavy machinery. So far, 190 people have been killed and nearly 300 are missing in the tragedy.
According to the rescue plan made by the authorities, a search operation will also be conducted in the Chaliyar River, as a number of bodies were washed downstream and have already been found from the river. The eight police stations, along the 40-km stretch of the Chaliyar, will join forces with local swimming experts to search the river.
Simultaneously, another search operation will be conducted using a police helicopter.
Text/Video: PTI
