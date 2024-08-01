Students from the Government Higher Secondary School in Meppadi, Wayanad, are working tirelessly to coordinate the distribution of relief materials for the landslide survivors, who have been relocated to relief camps throughout the district.

Many of the student volunteers are part of community service programmes like the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets of Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

According to the district administration, the number of those who died in the landslides are expected to rise even more, as hundreds are still feared buried under the debris.