Protests have intensified against the Kerala Gramin Bank in Kalpetta, Wayanad after EMIs of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors were deducted from the relief funds meant for them.

The protest is being led by youth organisations of various political parties who blocked the entrance of the bank as they stormed the building.

The Kerala Gramin Bank has allegedly charged Rs 15,000 as the monthly installment from the account of one of the landslide survivors in Wayanad.

JANISHA P A, District Committee member, DYFI: “Our protest is against the Kerala Gramin Bank deducting EMIs from the accounts of landslide survivors in Mundakkai and Chooralmala”.

Q. What is your demand?

A. We want the deducted amount to be refunded to the account holders and we also want the Bank to give a public apology for its actions. If not, we will hold protests outside all Gramin Banks.”

DYFI Member: “Unless the deducted amount is refunded and we are given details of the action taken, and the Bank issues an apology, we will continue this protest.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged various banks to write off the loans availed by landslide victims and survivors in Wayanad.

He said waiving loans would not impose any unbearable burden upon the banks and so it should be written off completely.

Vijayan also pointed out that relaxation in interest amounts or extension of time for remitting monthly instalments would also not be a solution in the landslide-hit regions.

PRADEEP K S, Convener (Kerala), State Level Banking Committee: “At least in some cases, entire families have been washed off or deceased. In such cases and where the breadwinner is not there, we have requested the banks to take up with their boards for waiving of the loans because the Chief Minister’s advice was also to waive off the loans. We (SLBC) don’t have the power to instruct to waive off loan.”

“Wherever this moratorium is needed, because above 50% crop loss, we can give up to one year of moratorium and four years for repayment. That instruction has been given to all banks for five year period, out of which one year will be moratorium.”

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many.