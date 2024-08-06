“We had a reasonably good quarter in Q1 [In the June 2024 quarter, the company reported a reduced net loss of ₹20 crore on revenue of ₹137 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹47 crore on revenue of ₹140 crore for the same period last year]. We grew by about 4 per cent q-o-q, which is pretty good given the environment. We are focusing more on profits and are in the process of a turnaround. Cash flow has become positive now due to large wins. Overall, it has been a very positive quarter across all segments.” said Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems
“We are now debt-free and focusing more on profits,” he adds
Story: TE Raja Simhan; Video: Bijoy Ghosh
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.