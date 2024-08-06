“We had a reasonably good quarter in Q1 [In the June 2024 quarter, the company reported a reduced net loss of ₹20 crore on revenue of ₹137 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹47 crore on revenue of ₹140 crore for the same period last year]. We grew by about 4 per cent q-o-q, which is pretty good given the environment. We are focusing more on profits and are in the process of a turnaround. Cash flow has become positive now due to large wins. Overall, it has been a very positive quarter across all segments.” said Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems

“We are now debt-free and focusing more on profits,” he adds

Story: TE Raja Simhan; Video: Bijoy Ghosh

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit