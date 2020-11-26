Weather to become intense in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra coasts

The very severe cyclone ‘Nivar’ began the elaborate landfall process over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry from 11.30 pm into the midnight of Wednesday and 2.30 am early this (Thursday) morning.

Heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast today with isolated extremely heavy falls over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu; and Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam; Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South-East Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the remaining districts of North Interior Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh and South-East Telangana.