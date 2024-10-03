According to a study conducted by The Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT, an estimated 4.8 million weddings are expected to take place nationwide in the upcoming wedding season. The retail sector, which includes both goods and services, is projected to see business worth around 6 lakh crore rupees, with merchants across the country gearing up to meet the demand it is likely to generate.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.