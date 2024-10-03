According to a study conducted by The Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT, an estimated 4.8 million weddings are expected to take place nationwide in the upcoming wedding season. The retail sector, which includes both goods and services, is projected to see business worth around 6 lakh crore rupees, with merchants across the country gearing up to meet the demand it is likely to generate.

