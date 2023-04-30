The Indian government is keen on developing a domestic market for carbon. In December last year, the Parliament passed the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill amended the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, to empower the Government to establish carbon markets in India and specify a carbon credit trading scheme. What are carbon markets?
In this video, Associate Editor M Ramesh explains what carbon markets are.
