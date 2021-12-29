Video

What does 2022 hold for Indian agribusiness?

TR Vivek | Updated on December 29, 2021

How has 2021 been for Indian agribusiness in general and agritech companies in particular? There were of course the continuing protests by farmers that ended in the repeal of the three signal farm bills. How did it go down with India's agri private sector? Did Indian agritech break any new thresholds on the road to maturity? And what prospects does 2022 hold?

TR Vivek is in conversation with Venky Ramachandran, a consultant who advises agribusinesses on strategy, market access, fundraising and technology. He also runs the weekly newsletter Agribusiness Matters.

Published on December 29, 2021

