The stage is all set for tomorrow. The people of Karnataka will vote in the assembly elections on May 10. Political parties in Karnataka campaigned voraciously to win a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

To woo voters, parties have made several promises – like providing free electricity, cylinders, more jobs and an assistance scheme for farmers. What are the factors that will decide the outcome in Karnataka? Watch this video to know more. Read the full story here.

(Reporter- Venkatesha Babu, Video by- V Nivedita, Nabodita Ganguly & TM Amrita)