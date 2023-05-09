The stage is all set for tomorrow. The people of Karnataka will vote in the assembly elections on May 10. Political parties in Karnataka campaigned voraciously to win a majority in the 224-seat assembly.
To woo voters, parties have made several promises – like providing free electricity, cylinders, more jobs and an assistance scheme for farmers. What are the factors that will decide the outcome in Karnataka? Watch this video to know more. Read the full story here.
(Reporter- Venkatesha Babu, Video by- V Nivedita, Nabodita Ganguly & TM Amrita)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.