What investors should know about NCD defaults

Retail investors often think of NCD issues from firms as another substitute for FDs and often take a fill it, shut it, and forget it approach to this investment.

But NCDs are very different. When you invest in NCDs, you’re effectively lending to a business and so if that business is in financial distress then it can default.

Recently, both Dewan Housing Finance and Reliance Home Finance have defaulted on their dues to NCD holders including retail investors.

Thus, in this video Aarati Krishnan speaks about what exactly the investors in NCDs can takeaway from the defaults