Human activities are causing the earth’s temperature to rise and it is not good news. Things could go worse unless urgent steps are taken. Nearly 200 countries from across the world are meeting at Baku, Azerbaijan this year for the UN climate summit, COP29.

This annual conference serves as a platform for nations to update their climate strategies. This is where the developing and developed countries come together and discuss strategies to combat climate change. The aim is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Climate change is the long-term shift in the Earth’s average temperatures and weather conditions.

It is caused mainly by human activities. Burning fossil fuels like coal & oil releases greenhouse gasses, especially CO2, into the atmosphere which leads to climate change and global warming.

This warming leads to more extreme weather, including heavier rainfall, severe droughts, and rising sea levels.

The World Meteorological Organization noted that the world was on average around 1.2C warmer between 2014 and 2023.

2024 is likely to end up as the world’s hottest year on record. Impacting millions of lives the climate vagaries can cause extreme weather, rapid melting of glaciers, warmer oceans & droughts.