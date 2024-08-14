Independence Day and Republic Day are the two most important days for India to celebrate. Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, which marks the freedom from British rule, while Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the day of adoption of India’s constitution and the country’s transition to the Republic in 1950.

“When it comes to the Independence Day and the Republic Day, we would realise on Independence Day, our Prime Minister stands on the ramparts of the Red Fort and he addresses the nation and he puts the vision as to where we need to go and what we are seeking to achieve as a society and as a nation.”))

VO: In contrast, the main event of Republic Day features a parade on Kartavya Path, with the President unfurling the flag. Events showcase India’s cultural and social heritage, parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force

Procession of tableus, aka ‘Jhankis’, showcases the cultural, regional and technological highlights of the states and union territories. Foreign heads of state are invited to attend the event. Civil and military awards are usually distributed on Republic Day.

Various civilian and military awards are distributed on this day to people across categories. There is a nationwide broadcast of the main event, with commentary in different languages and emphasis on national unity, integrity, and constitutional values.

