What makes Freshworks and Girish Mathrubootham tick?

After the $1bn Nasdaq listing, the Chennai born tech company Freshworks is worth more than $10 bn and its founder Girish Mathrubootham, a new posterboy of Indian IT. What's the man like, behind the gushing press Mathrubootham and his company have received? Is the company's culture really all that unique, and what makes Chennai the great SaaS bhoomi?

TR Vivek is in conversation with Sairam Krishnan, marketer in residence at venture capital firm Accel, that was one of the earliest investors in Freshworks. Sairam was also Freshworks' employee No.8 in 2011, when the startup was fresh but not quite hot yet.