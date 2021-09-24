Video

What makes Freshworks and Girish Mathrubootham tick?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 24, 2021

After the $1bn Nasdaq listing, the Chennai born tech company Freshworks is worth more than $10 bn and its founder Girish Mathrubootham, a new posterboy of Indian IT. What's the man like, behind the gushing press Mathrubootham and his company have received? Is the company's culture really all that unique, and what makes Chennai the great SaaS bhoomi?

TR Vivek is in conversation with Sairam Krishnan, marketer in residence at venture capital firm Accel, that was one of the earliest investors in Freshworks. Sairam was also Freshworks' employee No.8 in 2011, when the startup was fresh but not quite hot yet.

Published on September 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Zee-Sony deal explained

Volkswagen India during the launch its latest SUV Taigun

UK approves Covishield, but brings up vaccine certification 'issue'

Audi launches etron GT and RS etron GT

India Inc keen to hire freshers: Report

The Hindu BusinessLine Headlines: September 22, 2021

Walk around of the new MG Astor SUV

CavinKare forays into men’s grooming segment

UK's new vax rules categorises Indian travellers as unvaccinated

India to restart Covid-19 vaccine exports from October