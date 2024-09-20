The ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir marks a pivotal moment, as it is the first election since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s limited autonomy in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status was changed, and it was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—under the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019.

According to the Act, the new assembly will have limited powers, with the lieutenant governor holding central authority, marking a shift from the previous state assemblies.

