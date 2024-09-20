The ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir marks a pivotal moment, as it is the first election since the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s limited autonomy in 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status was changed, and it was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—under the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019.
According to the Act, the new assembly will have limited powers, with the lieutenant governor holding central authority, marking a shift from the previous state assemblies.
Watch to full video to know more...
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.